Carol Janet (McNamer) Duvey, 87, of Thompson Falls, Montana, died Saturday November 9, 2024, at the Anamosa Care Center after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, with Father Sean Smith officiating, at 11 am, Friday November 15, 2024, with a meal immediately following in the church basement. There will be services at St. William Catholic Church in Thompson Falls, Montana with Father Jeff Benusa at a later date. A full obituary can be found at goettschsonline.com