Donald E. True III

Don True went home at 9:30 p.m. on November 4, 2024, with his beloved wife, at home, sitting in his favorite recliner chair.

Don was born November 3, 1948 in Yreka, California to Donald E. True Jr. and Lorraine (Blanchard) True. He lived in Yreka until he finished high school where he participated in football and baseball. After graduating from high school he entered the army where he served mostly in Vietnam for four years.

Upon returning to Yreka, he worked for a lumber company as a millwright for 11 years. During that time he met Sandra (Wilton) True and her son, 12 year old Steven Wilton. In 1988 Don and Sandy moved to Montana and bought a home in the Thompson Falls area.

During the time in Thompson Falls, Don went to work for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks where he was a member of the building and maintenance department for Region 1 out of Kalispell. After retiring he continued his life with hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling and working on renewals of the house. Don had a lot of skill in “making or breaking” most anything!

He is survived by his wife Sandy, stepson Steve Wilton, numerous grandchildren, one great granddaughter and one nephew.

At Don’s request, no memorial or funeral is anticipated. His remains will be disposed of in a private service.

Don, see you on the other side, you were supposed to let me go first but I guess we don’t get a vote in the matter. You are greatly missed.