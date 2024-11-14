May 21, 1950 -

October 31, 2024

With family by his side, Pastor Charlie Denson went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2024, at 2:20 pm, after a brief battle with inoperable brain cancer. His impact on this community and world will resonate for generations.

"Behold, God is my salvation: I will trust, and will not be afraid: for the Lord God is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation". Isaiah 12:2

Charlie was born on a beautiful Sunday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, May 21, 1950, the third of four children born to Charles Clifford Denson Sr. and Vernice Mae Brochmiller. Life didn't make it easy for him. He was placed through a revolving door of foster homes, leaving him abused and angry. He was then taken in by a wonderful, loving family providing him with the security and sense of belonging that had been missing. It was there that he got his first guitar. He missed only one day of school all through high school, graduated, married, had a wonderful son, Charlie III, and played music with a group called SlewFoot. His sister Sandie had found their birth mother in Columbus, Montana. So, he and his soon to be wife, Kristi, left Wisconsin and headed for Montana for the next chapter in their lives. They were married Dec. 11, 1976, joining his mother and step father, Herb in Columbus Montana and the music continued.

He found himself one Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 1977, in a little Assembly of God Church in Columbus. He, his wife, Kristi and his mom, Vernice, all gave their hearts to the Lord that very Sunday morning and their lives were changed forever. They had three more children, Sarah, Amanda and Tim, born in Montana. With his heart now on fire for God, he wanted to tell others about this wonderful experience and relationship. Throughout the 38 years of pastoring GMAOG, there have been many who have come and gone, but Pastor Charlie always preached the truth of the Bible and the one thing that never changed was his love for the Lord. He left a strong thriving church and a group of beloved people that were a treasure to him. His arms were always open to lend a helping hand and give a clear word about the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Kristi; his children, Charles Denson III (Amber), Sarah Denson-Ferris (Charlie), Amanda Bouey (Alex) and Timothy Denson (Breanna); nine grandchildren, Hunter, Kael, Lilly, Alayna, Jaden, Trinity, Ava, Mila and Zoe; and his siblings Sandie Denson, Tim Denson (Patti) and Carrie Burk.

A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Mountain Assembly of God Church in Thompson Falls. Be prepared to share some memories and encouragement. If anyone is interested in playing music, we believe that Charlie would love a big jam session, so bring your instrument of choice and we can let the Spirit guide the rest.

*They that wait upon the Lord shall gain new strength, they will mount up with wings as eagles, they will run and not get weary, they shall walk and not get tired. Isaiah 40:31