Timothy A. Laws

Timothy Allen Laws went to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2024 in Hayden, Idaho, after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 66.

He was born to Larry, Sr., and Ann Laws on July 20, 1958 in Hot Springs, MT, the second of their four children. Tim graduated with the Thompson Falls High School, MT, Class of 1977, where he was a popular guy and key member of two state championship football teams.

A marriage to Marianne Gerstenberger produced two children, Austin and Whitney, whom Tim raised during their teenage years in North Idaho as a single father.

In late 2010 he began dating Teresa Hatch and they proved to be a great match, marrying in 2019. Together they loved to boat and fish, ride side-by-sides and snowmobiles, camp at Twin Lakes, and have fun with their many friends. Tim was all about grilling food and having fun. His smile and infectious laugh were loved by all.

Tim worked 30 years at ACI Northwest. Tim was a hard-working, respected team member who had moved up to be heavy equipment manager.

Tim is survived by his wife, Teresa; son Austin (partner Larissa) Laws; daughters Whitney (partner Josh) Laws and Kaylee Hatch; brother Larry (Becky) Laws and sister Lori (Steve) Gerstenberger, and special in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and beloved Aussies, Bailey and Baxter. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and younger brother, Ron (1972).

A Celebration of Life is set at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Jacklin Building at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tim's name to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Hayden, Idaho.

Visit Tim's memorial and sign his online guestbook at http://www.englishfuneralchapel.com