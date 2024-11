MARK COLE, Trout Creek - “Being in this beautiful state.”

HEATHER HETCHLER, Noxon - “The Holy Spirit and everything he has done for me.”

BEARETT EATON, Trout Creek - “Hotwheels!”

MARSHA HART, Thompson Falls - “Family and friends.”

JESSE RAYMOND, Plains - “God."

JOANN MATHERS, Thompson Falls - “God a...