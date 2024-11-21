Independently owned since 1905

Carol Janet (McNamer) Duvey

Carol Janet (McNamer) Duvey, 87, of Thompson Falls, Montana, died Saturday November 9, 2024, at the Anamosa Care Center after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. A funeral mass was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, with Father Sean Smith officiating, on November 15, 2024. There will be services at St. William Catholic Church in Thompson Falls, Montana with Father Jeff Benusa at a later date. A full obituary can be found at goettschonline.com

