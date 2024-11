Everett Thomas Hargrove, 69, of Thompson Falls, passed away on November 2, 2024. Everett was born in Bozeman, Montana, on February 2, 1955 to Billy Hargrove and Edith Myrtle Robins. Everett Hargrove served in the U.S. Army before making a career as a welder in manufacturing. Everett Hargrove is surv...