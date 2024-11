Thalia Rowan-Prayer Nelson was born at home in the early morning of October 29, 2024, to father and mother, Chase and Nikki Nelson - residents of Noxon. The family - including new big brother, Lachlann - was visiting the East Coast in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, at the time of the birth. Mother and baby are healthy and in love. "We share our joy and blessings with all in Sanders County," the family expressed.