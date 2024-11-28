MSU Extension to offer pesticide program in TF

Montana State University Extension’s Pesticide Education Program will host the Columbia River Basin Watershed Pesticide Tour from Dec. 9 to 12. The tour is supported by MSU Extension agents and will stop in Anaconda, Philipsburg, Missoula, Thompson Falls and Kalispell. The educational opportunity is designed for homeowners, small acreage owners, ranchers, farmers and private pesticide applicators across the area.

The goal of the tour is to improve water quality by giving applicators the tools and knowledge to reduce pesticides entering the Columbia River Basin watershed, according to Cecil Tharp, MSU Extension pesticide education specialist.

The program will share information about pesticides in the Columbia River Basin watershed, summarize how pesticides move into water sources, review high-risk and low-risk pesticides, identify sensitive sites, cover the pesticide disposal program, and discuss mitigation strategies for residential and rural situations. Tharp encouraged anyone who wants to learn about reducing the risk of pesticides in water or about pesticide chemistry to attend.

The program will be offered 8 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Thompson Falls Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Mount Silcox Drive.

Presentations and speakers for the tour include:

“The Montana Pesticide Stewardship Partnership Program,” Rachel Malison, program leader, Flathead Lake Biological Station.

“Pesticide fate in ground and surface water,” Cecil Tharp, pesticide education specialist, MSU Extension.

“Water movement through soil and preliminary research update,” Adam Sigler, water quality specialist, MSU Extension, or Meghan Robinson and Hezekiah Afolabi, MSU graduate students.

“DEQ pesticide general permit and best practices,” Tiffany Lyden, education and outreach specialist, Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

“Montana pesticide disposal program,” Paul Johnson, pesticide container recycling technician, Montana Department of Agriculture.

“Pesticide detections in the Columbia River Basin,” Brett Heitshusen, sustainable agriculture section supervisor, Montana Department of Agriculture.

“Integrated pest management,” Jane Mangold, rangeland weed specialist, MSU Extension, or Cecil Tharp, pesticide education specialist, MSU Extension.

Space is limited, and participants are asked to register online by Friday, Dec. 6, at http://www.montana.edu/extension/pesticides/events/watershed.html. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available. There is a $10 event fee that may be paid by credit card in advance or by cash or check at the door.

Private applicators may attend any of the programs for four private applicator continuing education credits. Commercial applicator credits are also available and can be viewed on the event at the website listed above. The tour is made possible by a grant led by Rachel Malison with the University of Montana in partnership with the MSU Extension Pesticide Education Program, MSU Water Quality Program, Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana Watershed Program, Department of Environmental Quality, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation, city managers and others.

More information, including a detailed program agenda, is available online at http://www.montana.edu/extension/pesticides/events/watershed.html. Inquiries may be directed to local MSU Extension offices.

Registration and event questions may be directed to Amy Bowser at (406) 994-5178 or amy.bowser@montana.