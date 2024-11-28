PBS to feature local bookmobile

The Sanders County bookmobile will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Backroads of Montana” on PBS. The episode will premiere Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

The show has aired on Montana PBS since 1991, and the crew travels across Montana visiting unique people and places. According to a press release, “every month in Sanders County, the Bookmobile makes the rounds to every community in its northwest region. We roll along with this library on wheels as it reaches bookworms of all ages.”

Bookmobile director Jessica Gayton said she had a great time with A.J. and Nick from “Backroads of Montana.” “They were so friendly and relaxed. They put me at ease. It’s a bit nerve-racking having someone follow you all day filming you work. Plus they both loved talking about books,” Gayton said.

Gayton said she hopes everyone tunes in to get a better understanding of the bookmobile. “It’s about community and love of reading. Hopefully anyone that was hesitant will now come check it out. There’s something for everyone on the bookmobile,” she noted.

The best part of the bookmobile, according to Gayton, is the community and the patrons. “We are all blessed to call Sanders County home and I feel the bookmobile plays a smart part in what makes it special,” she expressed.