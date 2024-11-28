Question of the week: How do you cook a turkey?

RYKER WHITTENBURG, Thompson Falls - “If the turkey is 10 inches put it in the oven at 10 degrees for 10 minutes.”

WYATT SWEDBERG, Thompson Falls - “Put it in at 40 hundred degrees for 400 minutes!”

MILO MACDONALD, Thompson Falls - “We have ham, but put it in the oven for six hours at six degrees!”

KAMRI WOOD, Thompson Falls - “In the oven at 34 degrees for 10 minutes.”

SAGE PRESTON, Thompson Falls - “In the oven for two minutes at three degrees until it's a little hot."

CASEN KIRKLAND, Thompson Falls - “In the oven for 10 minutes at 10 degrees”.