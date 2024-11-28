Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • SEPTEMBER 12, 1974

CITY TO BUY PARKING LOT

Purchase of the four lots on which the county garage is located behind Gambles Store (now True Value) has been authorized by the City Council with annual parking fees paid by local merchants providing about two-thirds of the funds.

The cost of the four lots is $10,000. The payments will be spread over a five-year period with the city allocating $700 annually from federal revenue funds and another $1,300 coming from rental charges paid by merchants. The city will receive title from the county for the property after completing the five $2,000 annual payments.

Dean Margelin, president of the council, advised the city dads Monday night that the merchants had agreed to contract to rent 26 spaces at $50 per year to help finance acquisition of the ground. The city will not be required to pay any interest to the county.

“We’re going to need this parking in the future, especially after Main Street is widened, the grade lowered and parallel parking is installed,” Margelin commented. The state and federal highway agencies will not expend funds for improving any highways within city limits unless parallel parking is utilized.

The city will be responsible for removal of the county garage.

The county has obtained a more centralized new shop-garage site along Highway 200 east of Whitepine.

The councilmen expressed the opinion that the merchants should be required to sign rental contracts guaranteeing the rent for the five years needed to purchase the property.

40 YEARS AGO • NOVEMBER 22, 1984

PLANS READIED FOR ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

Plans are in the works for the 7th annual Christmas Bazaar.

The bazaar began in 1978, the brainchild of Ginny Dyer, who wished to provide local craftspeople with a showcase for their work and at the same time, raise money for the Sanders County sheriff’s annual Christmas relief fund, which provides food and gifts for needy county families. The bazaar, which is not sponsored by any group or organization, raised over $850 for this fund last year and has a goal of $1,000 this year. It is a voluntary effort, under the direction of Mrs. Dyer, assisted by Linda McCurry. (After Linda moved, Martha White was Ginny’s right hand person for many years.)

Yvonne Gunn has operated the concession since the bazaar’s inception, and she’ll be on hand again this year with hot beverages, doughnuts and hot lunch.

Participants donate a percentage of their sales receipts to the bazaar’s operating fund, which is turned over to the relief fund after all expenses are paid.

The bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and door prize drawings will be held from 11 to 3. These prizes are gathered all over the county from merchants and independents who, according to Dyer, are generous and supportive.

A raffle is also being conducted in conjunction with the bazaar’s fundraising efforts. Three prizes have been donated again this year by Akins Food City, Sanders County Warehouse Foods, and Stobies’ IGA.

Artists and craftsmen from all over Sanders County and from Idaho and Washington will be offering the following items:

Original oil paintings and conks, knitted and crocheted items, aprons, bonnets, stuffed toys, fridge magnets, wooden toys, Christmas ornaments in every method, wreaths, stockings, baskets, tole painted items, wood burned plaques, dolls, plants, pottery, baked goods and candies, ceramic items, floral arrangements, stained glass, quilling, needlepoint, cross stitch, leather woven items and lots more.