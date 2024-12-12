Logan shifts into retirement

by Heidi Kirkwood

After nearly 20 years of shifting gears in the automotive world, Todd Logan is ready to park his career at Rehbein Ford. Todd, a lifelong car whisperer, has been revving up the industry since a young age. Years after he and his family moved to Plains, he began his journey at Outback Auto working with Wade Rehbein, shortly after shifting gears to Country Ford before cruising into Rehbein Ford in 2008. As General Manager, Todd wore many hats - handling every task with a smile and probably a wrench in his pocket. Todd modestly says "I generally do any job needed, that's what the general means."

His colleagues unanimously agree: He's the human equivalent of an owner's manual - always reliable and full of answers. Whether it's solving mysteries under the hood or offering sage advice over coffee, Todd's been the go-to guru. Heidi Kirkwood sums it up best: "There really isn't anything Todd can't answer," highlighting his extensive knowledge and supportive nature.

Though his daily presence will be missed like a favorite classic car on a Sunday drive, everyone at Rehbein Ford is eager to see what adventures await him next. Friends and colleagues are encouraged to drop by, share some laughs, and wish Todd smooth roads ahead in his new chapter.