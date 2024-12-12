PHS students paint holiday scenes

High school art students exited the classroom last week and spent the day at different Plains businesses to bring more Christmas spirit to the community.

"I think it's so wonderful that the school does this," said Emily Sexton, owner of Em's Cafe in Plains. It was her first time to participate in the school's holiday window painting project. Sexton asked if they could incorporate a moose in their artwork of several windows of the cafe. "I love mooses and we have them here everywhere," said Sexton.

The 33 high school students went to 13 businesses throughout Thursday. Most of the art was done in teams of 2-5 students. The sites included Em's Cafe, Studs Building and Home, The Printery, McGowan Grocery, Mountain West Clothing, Stockman's Bank, Plains Public Library, the Fabric Pixie, The Circle, 406 Outlet, MT West Dentist, Clark Fork Valley Hospital and the post office.

"The students really stepped up to cover the sizes of windows and businesses in a short time frame," said art teacher Kristen Cole, who started the program nearly 30 years ago as a community service project, though the students were graded on composition, their message, and control of the paintbrush. She said the business owners constantly give her positive feedback and many request it year after year.

She writes letters to businesses every year to see if they want to have their windows decorated and if the recipients want a specific theme, although most of this year's selections were done by the students and are approved by Cole. It was the first time for the majority of this year's students to participate. Three business owners approached Cole that day to request painting of their windows.

With the large number of windows at the post office, normally there are several students there, but this year freshmen Riley Geenen and Reece Crowley did seven windows themselves, including having the character Cartman of South Park shining a flashlight on Santa.

"It's a great program. We do it every year," said Randy Garrison, owner of The Printery, where Jalen Peterson, a sophomore, and juniors Micheal MacNair and Ashton Riek painted a large Christmas tree and numerous other characters. This was the first year that the students did the inside windows of the library, said Cole. It normally has a large bookshelf covering the windows, but it was removed, giving senior Jasmine Trull and juniors Steve Anderson and Jullian Keeney the opportunity to show their artistic talents on seven windows. The crew went with a Dr. Seuss Grinch theme, using the original edition of the author's books as reference.

"I love that they tied it back to a story book," said Nikki Ericksen, the library director. "I think the kids will really enjoy it and they'll recognize the characters right away."

Cole was in constant travel mode on Thursday, checking on the kids' work and ferrying them from place to place. Sexton opened Em's Cafe to provide lunch for the students, which included free drinks. This year, Plains resident Robert Cutlip and Mayor Joel Banham served as chaperones for the day. "I love the imagination and the artistry from the kids," said Cutlip.

The students sketched out their ideas before paint day. They used tempera water-based paint mixed with dish soap, which makes it easier to clean off after the season. T