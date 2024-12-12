Remember When?

60 YEARS AGO

NOVEMBER 12, 1964

CITY DADS OKAY SITE FOR ICE SKATING RINK

The site east of the city garage on the old golf course will be leveled off for an ice skating rink which the Jaycees will maintain when the weather permits this winter, the city council decided at its November session. The council approved the request made by Paul Hill on behalf of the Jaycees providing the organization assumes full responsibility for the maintenance of the rink and liability.

Hill asked that the city level off a site between the garage and the road leading to the metal dump. Note: the city garage was in the park area by the swimming pool and the metal dump was located behind the present day high school.

In other business, the city clerk was instructed to notify West-Mont Autobody to remove old cars parked on Ogden Avenue.

Speeding on the hill was discussed also and the council instructed City Marshal Gerald Eldridge to look into the situation.

JAYCEES OUTLINE PLANS FOR FALLS CIVIC CENTER

Plans for constructing a Community Center building were outlined to the city council Monday night by Jaycees in making a formal request to the city dads for a building site on the old golf course.

The site desired is Block 1 in the Silcox addition, located east of the LDS church and south of the City Cemetery. The site is where excavation was undertaken at one time for the proposed city swimming pool.

Norman Williams, Jaycee president, said the organization is planning construction of a 40 by 60 foot log building using peeler logs obtained from a Missoula plywood mill. The structure would have a full basement, kitchen facilities, restrooms and lounge in addition to the main hall. Ground not required for parking area would be landscaped.

Although the council took no action on their request, no objections were voiced and indications are that the council will in the future approve erection of the proposed structure on city owned land.

The club hopes with donated labor and contributions of equipment and material to keep the actual cash outlay of the structure under $10,000. Note: This structure did get built and is now the Community Center located across the street from the City Cemetery.

DECEMBER 24, 1964

POLSON COUPLE BUYS BLACK BEAR HOTEL

Mr. and Mrs Bill Bell of Polson have signed a contract to purchase the Black Bear Hotel here from Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert (Dutch) Wagner.

Bell has been employed as a sales representative for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. since 1960 and for the past two years, he has served the Thompson Falls territory.

The Bells plan to remodel the front of the building. The Wagners have undertaken extensive remodeling and modernization of the interior for the past three years.

The hotel has 22 rooms in addition to four commercial rental spaces - the space occupied by Huff’s Lounge, Black Bear Cafe, the offices of Dr. J.M. Isbister and the Montana State Employment Service.

The Wagners plan to move to their ranch on the south side of the river.

The Black Bear Hotel is one of Thompson Falls’ oldest business establishments and originally was known as the Ward Hotel.

Mrs. Wagner and Glenn H. Larson purchased the hotel in 1943 from Mrs. Martha Timlin. In 1946, Mrs. Wagner bought Larson’s interest. She believes that the 21 years she has owned the establishment is the longest any owner has held the Black Bear.

Note: The Ward Hotel was built in 1911 by Edward Donlan and was named for his son.