Tamra, Mitzi keep pinochle lead

Mitzi Hart and Tamra Shear took a big lead after a big December in the Thompson Falls Woman’s Club pinochle marathon.

Hart and Shear are in first place overall with 19,010, almost 3,500 points above the second-place team. First overall in November play were Kay Rasor and Joyce Hilt with 7,330.

Overall, Juanita Triplett and Calvin Pomrenke sit in second place with 15,570, and Jim Hurst and Cathy Mills are third with 15,470.

Other November scores included: Shear and Hart, 6,230; Mikki Jackson and Maureen Kolodziej, 6,010; Hurst and Mosher, 4,990; Triplett and Pomrenke, 4,440; Mills and Joni Mosher, 4,440; Hurst and Wendy Kelley, 4,310; Jim Krogman and Alan Renard, 4,290; Patty Coe and Nancy Gressang, 4,170; Coe and Kelley, 3,790; Sarah Dramstad and Elizabeth Haagenson, 3,650; Gressang and Pat Ingraham, 3,640; Kelley and Ron Beaty, 3,250; Alan and Lorri Renard, 3,220; Hurst and Mills, 3,040; Dramstad and Marilyn Saunders, 3,010.

Other overall scores include: Mosher and Mills, 15,520; Kelley and Coe, 13,900; Hilt and Rasor, 103,180; Gressang and Ingraham, 13,230; Krogman and Renard, 13,110; Kelley and Beaty, 13,030; Jackson and Kolodziej, 13,010; Kelley and Hurst, 12,880; Dramstad and Haagenson, 11,610; Dramstad and Saunders, 10,920; Hurst and Mosher, 10,580; Renard and Renard, 10,400; Coe and Gressang, 10,120.