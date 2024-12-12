Justice Court

Independently owned since 1905
Montana Highway Patrol
Robin McGee-Morigeau, 63, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Erin Dwyer, 27, failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $85.
Brent Wiegele, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sarah Eisherbeny, 32, operating with expired registration, $85.
Shannon Niblack, 40, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Matthew Thurston, 15, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85, deferred imposition; careless driving, $35, deferred imposition.
Dylan Hess, 20, failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 1st offense, $285.
Ronald Johnson, 76, unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, $75; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Jeffrey Wilhelm, 39, night speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Alexisandria Larid, 32, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Christopher Walton, 35, failure to obtain landowner permission for hunting, 1st offense, $275; hunt, trap, attempt to hunt/trap, or possess game animal without license, $535.
