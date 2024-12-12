Plains man questions actions of police chief

The last Plains Town Council meeting of the year was short, but finished with a surprise request from a resident.

Plains resident and business owner Matthew Jaramillo accused Chief of Police Brian Josephson of misusing his authority and engaging in personal vendettas. "I come to you today to raise urgent concerns regarding Chief Brian Josephson's continued service as police chief for the Town of Plains," Jaramillo said at last Monday night's council meeting at City Hall.

Mayor Joel Banham gave him three minutes to speak in the public comments period. "Evidence from an investigation performed by the State of Montana paints a deeply troubling picture of misconduct, abuse of power, and actions that undermine the trust and integrity required of his position," Jaramillo stated before the full council and nine people in attendance.

Jaramillo cited an incident that dated back to 2022, when Josephson allegedly had a firefighter removed from the scene of an accident because he had made obscene gestures to police officers in the past. "Chief Josephson has misused his authority to target those who oppose or challenge him, engaging in personal vendettas and retaliation that extends not only to employees under his supervision but also to the very citizens he has sworn to serve," he said.

Jaramillo told the council that a "Giglio letter" (a letter by the prosecution that there is a credibility issue with a police officer that could impact their ability to testify in court matters) be issued to Josephson. He also warned the town that if action against Josephson was not taken it could open the town to litigation and a loss of tax dollars. He provided email documentation from Plains Paradise Rural Fire District Chief James Russell and paperwork concerning a former police officer.

Banham said that the council meeting was not the proper forum for this type of litigation. As he left the podium, Jaramillo added that maybe the mayor should also step down. Plains resident Raf Viniard, owner of Clark Fork River Radio, took time during the public comment period to inquire about the police chief allegations, but Banham reiterated that a council meeting was not the place to discuss it. Asked what the town was doing with regard to these types of allegations, the mayor told Viniard that he wasn't obligated to answer the question in that forum, but invited Viniard to visit with him, which he did.

"There are generally personal motivations behind accusations against law enforcement officers," Banham later said in a statement. "It's one of the many challenges and difficulties of being a police officer. The allegations presented here are more than a year old and have been considered by all proper authorities and resolved among the parties involved. The Town of Plains does not choose a public forum to make accusations against its citizens or employees. Any concerns of the public are referred to a council member, the mayor, or the police commission, all of which have confidence that the chief of police is fulfilling his duties with integrity," he said. Banham added that he has not had any problems with Josephson.

During the council meeting, the mayor announced that they've gone out with a contract for bids for the HB-355 grant for road projects on Johnson and Blake streets. He said they'll get the bids back on Dec. 13 and sign a contract by the end of the month. He said the projects will start in the spring. He also announced that construction on the fire hall will start this week. The city will be interviewing candidates for a public works staff member position, for which they received 11 applications.

There will be a public hearing on the Lewellen Street subdivision in January. Banham said they are working with Great West Engineering to determine the impact of the project.

The town council unanimously approved the 2-year appointment of Curt Alexander to the Planning Board. Banham said he met with Plains High School shop teacher Kyle Mitchell about a possible school project of replacing the deteriorating horses on the greenway with steel silhouette type horses. He was very positive about maybe getting the senior projects involved and making one every year "until we have a herd."

Jonalie Comeau, the town's water clerk, said she's working on a Mountains and Plains Environmental Justice Grant, which would replace the old galvanized water pipes.

Councilman John Roesler is taking the lead on a proposed "Ordinance on Restricting Certain Businesses," but needed more time to compile additional research on the subject.

The mayor stated that for the month of November the police department had 35 calls for service, four arrests, 82 written criminal and traffic citations, 23 business bar checks, 12 resident checks, and 15 other agency assists.