Sheriff's Log

Ambulance: Plains, 8; T. Falls, 7; Hot Springs, 3; Heron, 2; Paradise, 2; Dixon, 1.
Monday, December 2
Request for welfare check, T. Falls.
Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Request for welfare check, Noxon.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
Automated alarm call, T. Falls.
Assist miscellaneous, Plains.
Child welfare/abuse, Paradise.
Road hazard/debris on road, T. Falls.
Fire, Plains.
Tuesday, December 3
Road hazard/debris on road, Trout Creek.
Welfare check, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
General animal call/complaint, Hot Springs.
Other law violations, Plains.
Intimidation/harassment, Hot Springs.
Fire, Heron.
Warrant service, Heron.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Livestock, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Stalking, Plains.
Request for welfare check, Trout Creek.
Security check, Plains.
Suspicious activity, Dixon.
Wednesday, December 4
Abandoned vehicle, Noxon.
Other law violations, Plains.
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls
Automated alarm call, Trout Creek.
Business contact.
Business contact.
Other law violations, Plains.
Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.
Road hazard/blockage.
Theft, Trout Creek.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact.
Body found/coroner, Hot Springs.
Warrant service, Hot Springs.
Thursday, December 5
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Security check, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Lonepine.
Business contact.
Fire.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact.
Friday, December 6
Civil standby, Noxon.
Civil attempts.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
Civil standby, Plains.
Assault, T. Falls.
Animal abuse, Hot Springs.
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Disturbance, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.
Road hazard/debris on road, T. Falls.
Animal other, Plains.
Suspicious activity, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Suspicious activity, T. Falls.
Body found/coroner, Hot Springs.
Saturday, December 7
Warrant service, T. Falls.
General animal call/complaint, Lonepine.
Trespass, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Request for welfare check, Paradise.
Livestock, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Sunday, December 8
Fire, Noxon.
Body found/coroner, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Child welfare/abuse, Hot Springs.
Theft, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.
Business contact
Business contact, Lonepine.
Business contact.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Livestock, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Welfare check, T. Falls.
