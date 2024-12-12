T. Falls purchases easements for sewer

The Thompson Falls City Council moved closer to the finish line on phases 1 and 2 of the city sewer project at Monday's meeting as they voted to close out two of the project's funding sources.

After approving final reimbursements, the council voted to close out the TSEP grant of $750,000 and the DNRC Renewable Resource Grant of $188,685. The city is progressing with phases 3 and 4 of the project, which will include installation and hookups from Grove Street east in Thompson Falls. At Monday's meeting, the council approved payment for four easements needed for the final phases of the project. The city will purchase property from residents for a total of $46,399.57 in order to have a gravity-fed system. The alternative for purchasing the easements from the four property owners - the Eggensperger, Leivestad, Kegel and Godfrey families - was to purchase two lift stations at a minimum cost of $500,000 each in order to complete the project.

"Thank the Lord for the people that are allowing us to do this," council member Larry Lack said during discussion about the easements. Former Mayor Mark Sheets said it was important for the city to do the easements because of how much money it would save residents in the future in terms of electricity and maintenance on lift stations. "The amount of cost savings will be tremendous," Sheets stated. Council member Katherine Maudrone added that it would be a great benefit to have a gravity fed system. The easements will be paid after construction begins on phases 3 and 4.

The council unanimously approved Sunday Dutro Sauter as a new library board trustee, and Mayor Leivestad stated there have been no applicants for the zoning committee vacancy, so the council tabled that action.

The council voted to award a contract for paving of Haley Avenue to TCI. A SLIPA grant of $124,342 has been awarded. The total bid was $363,925, and Mayor Leivestad said that in addition to the SLIPA grant, the city will use gas tax funds received for the project, which will include paving Haley Avenue from Jefferson to Grove streets. The project will be completed in 2025, but the council moved forward with the notice of award at this month's meeting.

In her mayor's report, Leivestad provided a chart showing the funding sources for the two wastewater projects and drinking water improvement projects. The total budget for all projects combined is $41,842,065, and 27.6% ($11,558,000) is being funded by loans, while the majority (72.4% or $30,284,065) is funded by grants. "It's a good understanding of how many sources we were able to connect with," Leivestad expressed. "It shows how hard the city worked to get that off the taxpayers' backs," added council member Raoul Ribeiro.

The next city council meeting will be Monday, January 13, at 6 p.m. at city hall.