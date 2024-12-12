TF celebrates everything Christmas

The community of Thompson Falls embraced the holiday spirit of the weekend with a variety of events for families to enjoy.

On Friday, the Thompson Falls Main Street committee sponsored the holiday stroll, which featured carolers and treats at several Main Street businesses. That culminated with the Sanders County Chamber's annual tree lighting ceremony across the street from the courthouse. Rob Viens led community members in carols before Chamber President Dennis Spurlock addressed the crowd and counted down to the tree lighting.

Saturday, the annual Christmas bazaar took over the Thompson Falls High School gym. Organizer Tracy Ward said Saturday she was very pleased with how the bazaar turned out. She said she fit in one more vendor than last year's bazaar. Vendor Serena Pearson said the bazaar energy was great this year and commended Ward for revitalizing the event. Vendors donate 10% of the sales to the Sanders County Sheriff's Relief Fund, and Ward said Monday that over $2,000 in donations was retained this year.

There were several new vendors at the bazaar, as well as longtime visitors. New this year, Meredith Sterling of Thompson Falls sold a variety of 3D printed creations including dragons, frogs and snowmen. Miriah Kardelis of Thompson Falls offered honey from her bees and a variety of baked goods.

Tammy Dean of Thompson Falls kept the crowd informed on the microphone throughout the day, calling out numbers for door prize winners. Dean said she has been helping with the bazaar for 10 years.

Also Saturday, hundreds of community members lined Main Street for the annual parade of lights. Grand marshal Rob Viens was near the front of the parade, riding in a sleigh with his family and cast members from "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Parade organizer Joanne Burk reported that there were 49 floats, making it the second largest parade. "There is no overall people's choice this year. They were all so amazing that the judges could not pick just one. I would agree that this I think was one of the best," Burk said.

Following the parade, a free variety show was put on at the Rex Theater. There, Viens and cast members performed two scenes from the play, a preview of the full production. The variety show was organized by Mary McCoy, who also performed. Back on stage Saturday evening were the Merry Maries, in their period attire and singing and dancing their way into the holidays.

The Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls welcomed visitors last weekend as they held their 27th annual gingerbread contest. The overall winner of the "Auntie A" award was Aimee Foyil of Thompson Falls, who also won the adult category. This was the sixth straight win for Foyil. Along with gingerbread and icing, Foyil's birdhouse creation included a cardinal made of modeling chocolate, mushrooms and leaves of gum paste, and moss crafted from sponge cake.

There were 14 total entries in the contest this year, and other winners included Krista Swartzentruber (teen), Kai Mosher (youth), Colton and Edward Fairbank (family/group) and Marissa and Madison Fairbank (child).

Maggie McGillis with the Sanders County Historical Society said they had about 130 come through the museum on Saturday to vote for their favorite creations.

Thompson Falls Main Street also held a coloring contest and a window decorating contest. For the coloring contest, winners were Amy Kosel (age 0-4), Mikey VanHuss (5-8), Rosemarie Kosel (9-12), Jacob Wine (13-18) and Elisabeth Hewlett (adult). For the Main Street window decorating, The Sunflower Gallery and Little Bitterroot Thrift Store were the winners.