Three plead not guilty to drug charges

Three co-defendants made their initial appearances before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, facing charges stemming from a traffic stop near Plains at the end of November. The three co-defendants, Jace Patrick Boles, Jeanysa Dem Ridley, and Riley Robert Lee McConnell, are set for jury trials on May 12, 2025.

Boles pled not guilty to three felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. His attorney, Brian Owens, requested Boles receive an own recognizance release as he has a job in Whitefish, where he lives, and has an upcoming bed date for a treatment facility. County Attorney Jania Hatfield objected to his release, but Judge Owen granted the request.

Ridley entered not guilty pleas to three felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one felony count of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Owens, her attorney, made a request for either an own recognizance release or a reduction in Ridley’s bond. Owens argued that Ridley is living in a sober living situation in Coeur d’Alene and is going to be attending treatment in a center in California. Judge Owen rejected the own recognizance release, but lowered Ridley’s bond to $5,000.

McConnell pled not guilty to three felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry or exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, 1st offense. Following a request by his attorney, also Owens, McConnell was granted an own recognizance release with the requirement for a drug patch.

As alleged in the charging documents, on November 23 at around 10 pm, Deputy Devin Wegener observed a car drive past him on Highway 200 near Plains, traveling at an abnormally slow rate of speed. Wegener noted that the car was repeatedly swerving over the centerline, leading him to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as McConnell, with Boles and Ridley as passengers.

Dispatch advised Wegener that both Boles and Ridley had active warrants. After contacting McConnell’s probation officer, who requested McConnell’s vehicle be searched, officers located multiple types of dangerous drugs and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia. The three defendants allegedly confessed that they had traveled from Kalispell to Spokane with the intent to purchase drugs. The defendants drove to Spokane, with Boles and McConnell giving Ridley $1,500 to purchase the drugs, with Ridley to receive an 8 ball of fentanyl in exchange for arranging the deal and making the purchase. The defendants then made the return drive to Kalispell, consuming narcotics during the trip. All three were then arrested on scene.

Appearing for his initial appearance, Tony M. Doyle pled not guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry or exhibit proof of insurance in vehicle, 3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Doyle’s attorney requested a reduction in bond to an own recognizance release with a drug patch, which was granted by Judge Owen. A jury trial was set for this matter on May 12, 2025.

On November 21, according to the filed affidavit, Deputies Paul Bankhead and Richard Woods responded to what they thought was a two-vehicle accident near the Rimrock Bridge on Highway 200, just outside of Thompson Falls. Once they arrived, however, they found there was only one vehicle involved. The driver, Doyle, was sitting on the side of the highway, and his vehicle had some damage to the rear bumper. Dispatch informed Woods that Doyle’s license came back as suspended and that he had two active warrants. Doyle allegedly stated that he also didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found "tooter" pipes, a .22 cricket rifle, three knives, a hatchet, and two butane lighters.

Levi Sterling Laird appeared for his arraignment on two additional felony charges of sexual assault, following his initial appearance for the three felony charges of sexual assault that were intitally charged. Laird also pled not guilty to these charges, with the jury trial remaining set for May 12, 2025. According to the updated affidavit, in a later conversation with Detective April Phillips, the minor child that is the victim in this case disclosed additional alleged incidents of sexual assault perpetrated by Laird.