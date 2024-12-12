VFW retires American flags

They were tattered, torn, frayed, and discolored and their service to the country had passed - the end of life for a national symbol - the American flag.

A dozen military veterans gathered behind Horse Plains VFW Post 3596 on Saturday evening to bid farewell to a comrade they had served on active duty. It was a quiet and solemn ceremony that took less than 15 minutes. One by one, the veterans put an unserviceable flag into a barrel of flames. The barrels eventually got so hot, the vets had to toss the ensigns into the fire.

"The American flag, otherwise known as Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, or the Star-Spangled Banner, represents the land, the people, the government, and the ideals of the citizens of the United States of America," said Ron Kilbury, the VFW post commander. The ceremony is a funeral for the flag and on Saturday the veterans retired 243 American flags, along with a dozen Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard flags and five POW/MIA flags.

The retirement included 156 tiny U.S. flags that measured just under an inch long when folded into the traditional triangle form. "Those are the hardest to fold," said Air Force veteran Heather Allen, who folded most of the small ones a week earlier. On Saturday, Allen, Joe Wittig, Bill Beck, Jim Gillibrand, Randy Evans, Noah Hathorne, Joshua Milliate, and Kilbury, along with Kay Wittig, Joe's wife, spent almost an hour folding the rest of the flags before the ceremony. Most were slightly discolored or torn, but some showed a bit more use. Milliate and Kilbury were especially challenged with one that was mostly in shreds and with wasp nests attached. The veterans also prepared the 36-foot long Sanders County Fairgrounds flag, which was cut into 14 sections - seven red stripes, six white stripes and the blue star field - and placed it in the fire separately.

"As I fold flags I think about how many people are unaware of flag etiquette and what it means to honor the flag. It is a solemn experience folding the flag because in nearly every case it represents the passing of someone," said Allen, the post quartermaster and the Montana VFW's senior vice commander. She also served 10 years in the Air Force. Allen said they hold the ceremony on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, to remind people of the "date which will live in infamy" as President Franklin D. Roosevelt said the day after the surprise attack by the Japanese Empire, which resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 U.S. military men and almost 70 civilians and thrust the country into World War II in 1941.

The post has been conducting the flag retirement ceremony on Dec. 7 since 2001. American Legion Post 52 in Thompson Falls holds its flag retirement on June 14 - Flag Day. There is no law that requires that an American flag be disposed of in a specific manner, but according to the U.S. Flag Code, it is recommended that a flag that is no longer usable "should be destroyed in a dignified and ceremonious fashion, preferably by burning."

A dozen veterans gathered behind the VFW to retire the flags. Kilbury said the ceremony is in a sense a funeral for a living entity. It began with the Pledge of Allegiance and Kilbury giving a brief history of the flag and why it's important to retire the colors with dignity. "Tonight we honor the symbol of our American freedom, the American flag, as we retire her from duty," added Kilbury, who served in the Army and Navy for a total of 26 years.

Don Kunzer, who retired from the Army, and Air Force veterans Wayne King and his son, Darin, also participated in the ceremony. A handful of community members showed up to watch the ceremony, including Nicholas and Ashley Painter and their children. Nicholas served in the Marine Corps. The event took about 15 minutes and ended with Army veteran Randy Evans playing "Taps" on an electronic bugle.

"I think it's great that we have the same group of veterans that come out every year to participate in the ceremony," said Allen, who felt the ceremony went well. "I do wish we could get more of the community there to witness and be a part of the ceremony," she added. "I have a feeling of pride and patriotism when retiring the flag of our nation," she said. Kunzer, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and the war in the Middle East, buried the ashes later in the week.

The VFW also hosted a spaghetti dinner earlier that evening, which was free for veterans.