Hot Springs – Edwin A. “Eddie” Magera, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 6, 2024, after a long illness. He was born on November 17, 1936 in Hot Springs to Ed and Erma (Ely).

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Charles Swope.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nadine; three children, Glen Magera, Stan Magera and Kelli Nelson (Ray); five grandchildren, Tom Magera (Lynnae), Bob Magera, Pam Magera, Carmen Malinak (Zach), Anastasia Wood (Austin), two great-grandchildren, Jameson Malinak and Zoey Malinak and two sisters, Ramona Swope and Dorene Peek (Terry).

There are no public services at this time. There will be a celebration of life gathering for Eddie sometime next fall.

