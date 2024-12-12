Jimmy Leon Manos was born in Claremore, Oklahoma, on January 26, 1952. He passed away on December 4, 2024, at the age of 72 in Hot Springs, Montana, from liver cancer.

Jimmy was a long haul truck driver, into building trades and construction. He was an avid traveler and traveled from east to west coast. He lived the longest time in Colorado and Montana due to his love of the mountains. After retirement, he liked to do macramé. He was an excellent chef and enjoyed cooking for others. He loved to ride motorcycles (Harley) and attended the Sturgis rally in South Dakota for 17 years. He was a longtime football and NASCAR fan. He was also a champion Cribbage player. He was a humble man, very caring and giving and helped many. He fought a long and courageous battle with liver cancer (15 years). He was an inspiration to many and he will be missed. He was a long time Methodist and believed in our creator and his son Jesus Christ, which can be attributed to his longevity.

Jimmy is survived by his significant other, Bernadine Eagle; children Nicholas (Trudy) Manos of Somers, Montana, and Cynthia Manos of Silver City, New Mexico; grandchildren Hope and Jazzmia; adopted daughter Tammy Yates of Casper, Wyoming; and special friends Pastor Brent Dodge of Missoula, founder of Alpine Physical Therapy, and Denise Taylor of Thompson Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Manos; son Jake Manos; sisters Francis and Beverly; brother Howard and his fourth wife, Dianna.

Special thanks to Hospice of Missoula, Dr. Jennifer Gibson Snyder and staff, MT Gastroenterology, Dr. Eric Stone and Lance Griffin, Emily Herndon, Plains Physical Therapy.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when all family members can gather. Jimmy's ashes will be scattered over Wolf Creek Pass in southern Colorado.

Sunset Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.