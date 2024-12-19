Church puts on holiday show

The Christmas concert at the Plains Bible Chapel is attracting more people each year and last week's performance was no exception.

One hundred and fifty-one people attended the hour and a half concert, which included nearly two dozen religious and secular Christmas songs. Most were done by the 20-person choir, directed by Jeanine Croft, one of the concert coordinator, and pianist Donna Scheiter. The choir was comprised of members of different local churches, along with other members of the community. "I wanted this to be a community event, not just a church event," said Croft, who did duets "A New Shining Star" and "Mary and Joseph's Boy" with her husband, Donnie, on the piano.

It was Jeanine that came up with the community concert idea to help bring the community together at the holidays. The group has been rehearsing for about a month. On Friday evening, the event began with an opening prayer by Plains Bible Chapel Pastor Rich Culbertson, with passages from Isaiah and Matthew. "This is the perfect time of year to come and worship our King," said Culbertson.

The concert opened with "Joy To The World" and finished with "We Wish You A Merry Christmas." The choir included five children and adults from their 20s to their 70s. The audience was encouraged to sing along with several of the songs. "The 12 Days of Christmas" included audience participation with several of them standing up for their parts. Sisters 13-year-old Anaelle and 11-year-old Ailie Avilla and 11-year-old Aiyanna Voetberg had a prepared sign for three French hens. Croft said that it's one of her favorite parts of the concert.

The Avilla girls also did a piano duet with the song "Fum Fum Fum" and joined the other children - Voetberg, Hannah Olson, John Lindsay, along with 2 1/2-year-old Titus French - to sing "Thistle Hair The Christmas Bear" with Donnie Croft on the piano.

"I thought the music was beautiful and it just filled the room with warmth and the true spirit of Christmas," said Rachel Largent, whose daughter-in-law, Susannah Largent, and her mother, Celeste Lindsay did a duet, "Baby's Lullaby."

"I was super excited that it came together so well. The kids did fantastic. It was the best performance top to bottom," said Croft.