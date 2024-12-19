Plains School puts on third annual bazaard

Hundreds of people roamed the gymnasiums at Plains Schools Saturday, including Santa Claus, though he had to be fingerprinted prior to the event because of the school's new security measures.

It was the 3rd Annual Winter Bazaar at Plains School, where 60 vendors filled the two gyms with 74 tables of goods from baked goods to books, from small jewelry to custom made goods from old barrels, and even more baked goods to puppies. Catharine Elliott, one of the bazaar coordinators, guessed there were about 20 returning vendors. Last year, there were 53 vendors at 64 tables, she said.

It was the first time for Plains resident Cathy Emmett and "Pixi Willow Workshop." She had some of the smallest items at the bazaar with her resin materials from $1 birds to $30 candy bowls. It was also a first for Rhonda Byler, who had a variety of sourdough breads and pies and sold one of three Australian shepherd 11-week-old puppies. "I had a good day of sales," said Byler, a Plains resident who sold most of her products.

The bazaar was also the opportunity for Plains School students, who paid only $10 for their booths, to show their talents. The six National Honor Society students, headed by advisor Heather Worrall, sold baked items done by Worrall and the students. They had singular items, such as cupcakes and hazelnut croissants, as well as entire chocolate chip coffee cakes and the prices were donations. Worrall said the NHS sales were to help fund their annual field trip.

The students of the SkillsUSA program sold their metal products from two-inch long deer skull brackets that fetched $3 to large decorative saw blades that went for $50. It was a fundraiser for the students' trip to the SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta, Ga., next year. The students of Kristen Cole's art class set up a table with their 2D and 3D artwork, asking only for donations for their items.

"It was a great day filled with a large variety of community talent and holiday joy," said Dr. Kathleen Walsh, the school superintendent. "The success of the day was identified by the steady stream of people visiting the many vendors who were present. Whether purchasing items from our high school students or visiting with Santa Claus, everyone seemed to enjoy the positive energy and community sharing," she added. "We do this because it's a great opportunity to highlight local talents and crafts," said Walsh.

For the first time, the school bazaar included Santa Claus, who positioned his visiting workshop in the former classroom of retired teacher Debbie Brown, who started the annual bazaar. "This year was a great success for Santa's workshop and we look forward to continuing the collaboration with the Plains School for future years," said head elf Heather Allen. She was helped by elves Mary Helliwell, Emily Kujala and Dana Sherwood.

Santa (Dave Williams) and Allen have held their annual workshop at the VFW post or at the old log schoolhouse for the last four years, but Allen said she likes teaming with the school and wants to do it again. Walsh agreed that Santa was a big hit and also wants him back next year.

"We had the largest showing this year of all years passed," said Allen, who added that they had 70 kid pictures with Santa, and 80 adult ones. They also had sticker and coloring crafts for the kids. "It was a lot of fun. We even had one little girl say it was the best day ever," said Allen.

"There were a lot of beautiful homemade products that people have put their hearts into for the bazaar," said Elliott. The bazaar had a huge variety of jewelry, wood products, photographs, and a wide selection of Christmas decorations. It was the first year for Danielle Castonguay of Plains. She had a myriad of crochet plushies, including a $120 near three-foot dragon that took her more than six hours to finish. In addition to product sales, the bazaar included nonprofit organizations, like the Plains Lions Club, the Sanders County Shockwaves Volleyball Club, and the Paradise Center. .