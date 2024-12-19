Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO

DECEMBER 12, 1974

M*A*S*H SITE OF MEETING OF NOXON, TF RESIDENTS

KOREA - Capt. Ruth Cheney from Thompson Falls and Doug J. Helms from Noxon are both in the Army and stationed in South Korea at the home of the original “M*A*S*H,” which has become a popular TV series.

Ruth, who came to Korea in August, is a captain in the Medical Corps and works on a ward as a registered nurse. Doug came to Korea in February and works in the emergency room.

Ruth will end her tour of duty in Korea in August 1975 and Doug in February 1975.

While being a part of the M*A*S*H medical team and serving in the northern part of South Korea, they also share the Sanders County Ledger (when they can get it). They also share other bits of news from home.

Doug has his wife Carla and son, Troy, with him. They went to Korea in November, and will return in February.

Carla and Captain Cheney, who just met, are the only two Montana women known who reside in the northern part of South Korea. They too share the experience of foreign customs and the beauty of the Orient.

All are looking forward to their return home to reunite with friends and relatives.

TALARICO - GRIMM VOWS

Karen L. Talarico, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Talarico, and Douglas A. Grimm, son of Darrell Grimm and Mrs. Eleanor Franck, were married November 30 at the Darrell Grimm home in Thompson Falls.

Lori Campbell was maid of honor. Tom Grimm was his brother’s best man and Rick Grimm and Norman, also brothers, were ushers.

Grimm was graduated from Thompson Falls High School and is employed at Westland Chevrolet. She also attended Thompson Falls schools. They are making their home in Thompson Falls.

Congratulations, you two!

30 YEARS AGO

DECEMBER 22, 1994

RELIEF FUND SET TO HELP FAMILIES

Tootie Cox spent hours wrapping and rewrapping presents this week, but her efforts will be reflected in the faces of many Sanders County children this weekend.

Cox, Sanders County’s clerk of court, was wrapping presents for distribution Friday with the sheriff’s department relief program. The gifts are intended for children from ages 1 to 18.

Sheriff’s department secretary Dee Franke explained that this year the department will distribute about 120 food baskets and gifts to more than 250 children. Payment for much of the food and some of the gifts will come from the donations to the program, which so far have totalled over $4,000, up over $1500 from last year.

Fortunately most of the gifts will come from theTree of Hearts program which asks residents to purchase and donate gifts for children of a certain age and sex. No names are ever known.

The program has been well received and enjoys strong support all across the county. Franke notes that of course the program couldn’t be as successful without the support of Ginny Dyer and the Sanders County Christmas Bazaar which this year donated $1750 to the program.

Note: The Sheriff’s Relief Program was pioneered by Sheriff Wally Britton. Originally, helpful citizens took in used toys and repaired and cleaned them to be distributed.

ODDS AND ENDS

LARSONS LEASE PYATT BUILDING

November 20, 1964

Leasing of the business building on Main Street, formerly occupied by Falls Electric, by the Western Building Supply was announced by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Larson, who said they plan to move their furniture and building materials firm to the new location.

The former Falls Electric building now is owned by John H.Pyatt (this building is now the Laundromat).

The Larsons said they have leased the structure with an option to purchase with all rental payments to apply on the purchase price. They plan to remodel the second floor into two modern apartments and two single rental units.

Western Building Supply will handle furniture, draperies, carpeting, paints, hardware and building materials.