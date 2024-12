The quilt that was the prze in the Thompson Falls Woman's Club raffle at the Rex Afterparty, shown in last week's paper, was created by Lorri Renard, not Rusti Leivestad. The Ledger apologizes to Renard, and also to Mayor Leivestad, who said when she first read the incorrect photo caption thought she had won the quilt.

Thank you to everyone who supported the quilt raffle.