Fair board looks to upgrade bleachers

The year 2025 is just around the corner, but the Sanders County Fair Board is deep into planning next year's events.

At the fair board meeting last Wednesday, fair manager Kristy Sheehan and board member Brian Crain recapped the PRCA convention they attended, saying they made good connections. Sheehan is working on procuring additional rodeo sponsors, and Crain, in conversations with bull riders, said that many rodeos are struggling to get bull riders, just as the Sanders County Fair and Rodeo is. "It's not just other events. There's just not enough bull riders out there," Crain told the board.

Sheehan reported that Ram is no longer sponsoring PRCA, meaning there is no dealership. She also got information at the conference about advertising and how events are graded to get better play on the Cowboy Channel. Crain said that what brings rodeo competitors to events is the little things, such as cold water, easy access, good parking, and unique experiences. Sheehan suggested improving food options at the hospitality tent.

The board voted to continue sponsoring the Montana Circuit Finals, including sponsoring the hospitality room and bull riding jackets. "It's a good rodeo," fair board member Randy Woods said, adding that they get to visit with contestants when board members attend the rodeo.

The board also commenced bidding for parking and the demolition derby at the 2025 fair. Bids will be opened at the next fair board meeting.

In ongoing efforts to upgrade the fairgrounds, Sheehan presented the board with an option for new bleachers. Sheehan found two sections of bleachers in Stanford, Montana, available in an online auction that fit 300 people each. The board authorized Sheehan to bid on the bleachers for up to $25,000 each with a 10% overage allowance. Sheehan told the board that brand new bleachers would run around $100,000 for the same capacity. "You're getting something for half price that we need," Woods stated.

The board discussed that if procured, the bleachers would be used to replace existing bleachers above the bucking chutes and possibly on the west end of the arena. Sheehan explained that the current seats above the bucking chutes hold 180 people, so some structural changes may also be needed to accommodate new seating. "New bleachers would up attendance as well," Sheehan noted. The board also discussed upgrades that need to be made to the announcer's stand at the arena.

Sheehan approached the board about a possible summer concert to coincide with the July 4 event at the fairgrounds. Sheehan has been in contact with a concert promoter. The concert during Wednesday night of the 2024 fair cost about $7,500, and the fair made about half of that back in admission. The board suggested doing a concert after the rodeo on Saturday night and working to possibly get an act with name recognition to draw in attendees, and then book a smaller act for the July 4 event. Sheehan will get more information from the promoter to bring before the board at a future meeting.

Juli Thurston with MSU Extension said a grant has been submitted for the swine barn roof and she is optimistic the project will happen in 2025. She reported that 4-H enrollment is about the same for this year, and they have more sheep, goat, poultry and rabbit projects. The 4-H program has added a stall fee of $2 for poultry and rabbits, $6 for sheep and goat, and $10 for horses and beef. Thurston asked the board if they wanted to have a stall fee for open class animals, but the board did not move forward with that. "Most of the open class animals are 4-H animals," board member Jim Newman said.

In the fair manager's report, Sheehan said she is in talks with Blackfoot to add a separate internet connection for the rodeo, and that she has a new janitorial supplier. Last year, the bathrooms ran out of soap during fair week, and she assured the board that would not happen this year.

Sheehan also confirmed with Ken Saner of Plains that Ford will be a rodeo sponsor this year, committing to a $5,500 sponsorship and bringing an array of trucks to the fair. Ram, as a sponsor, paid $4,500, Sheehan noted. The fair manager also stated that she is talking with contractors for water and electrical upgrades at the fairgrounds, to add more power to the concessions and 4-H camping areas, as well as to the equipment shed. Sheehan said she will submit proposals to the county by the end of the year, and is looking at different grant opportunities. Sheehan noted that the electrical issues are the top priority right now.

As the meeting closed, board member Ted Forkum stated it would be his last meeting as a fair board member. Forkum and Crain are up for re-election, and Forkum stated that he has had a great time on the board but is ready to be done. "I really appreciated you guys and what you do. I would like to go out when things are good and I think things are good," he told the board.