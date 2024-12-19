Local emergency services receive state grants for vehicles

The Montana Department of Commerce announced today that 26 local safety agencies will share more than $1.4 million of grant funding to support tourism-related emergency service projects in rural areas. The funding is through Commerce’s Montana Emergency Tourism Assistance Grant Program.

“Emergency services are critical in rural areas of the state that may have experienced an increase in visitation recently,” said Paul Green, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “At Commerce, we’re proud to support first responders and others who help save lives and improve public safety in our rural communities.”

The METAP program is designed to support services provided by public or private safety agencies including law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance or medical services.

The following local agencies will receive METAP grant funding:

Sanders County will receive $62,858.25 for the purchase of a police vehicle.

The City of Thompson Falls will receive $65,814.25 for the purchase of a police vehicle.

The City of Thompson Falls will receive $75,000 for the purchase of two police vehicles.

The Thompson Falls Rural Fire Department will receive $61,685 for the purchase of extrication tools and accessories to assist with emergency responses.

For more information about METAP grants, visit commerce.mt.gov.