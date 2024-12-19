Independently owned since 1905

Sheriff's Log

Dec 19, 20240
Ambulance: Plains, 6; Hot Springs, 5; T. Falls, 4; Dixon, 1; Lonepine, 1; Trout Creek, 1.

Monday, December 9

Assist other agency, T. Falls.

General animal call/complaint, Noxon.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Trespass, T. Falls.

Other law violations, Hot Springs.

Person missing, T. Falls.

Suicide attempts/threats, Plains.

Tuesday, December 10

General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.

Drugs/narcotics, T. Falls.

Protection order violation, Trout Creek.

Automated alarm call, T. Falls.

Wednesday, December 11

Other law violations, Dixon.

Civil attempts.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

General animal call/complaint.

Suspicious activity.

Nuisance complaints, Hot Springs.

Child welfare/abuse, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Plains.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

USFS campground check, Heron.

Threats, Heron.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Thursday, December 12

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Dixon.

Theft, Heron.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

USFS campground check, Heron.

Security check, Hot Springs.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Property damage/criminal mischief, Hot Springs.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Livestock, T. Falls.

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.

Friday, December 13

Automated alarm call, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Heron.

Burglary, Hot Springs.

Burglary, Hot Springs.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Theft, T. Falls.

Civil attempts.

Civil attempts.

Assist motorist/citizen.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Saturday, December 14

Fire, Plains.

Civil attempts.

Assist other agency, Hot Springs.

Theft, T. Falls.

Civil attempts.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Request for welfare check, Heron.

Drugs/narcotics, Dixon.

General animal call/complaint, Plains.

Livestock, Hot Springs.

Business contact.

Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.

Sunday, December 15

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Property damage/criminal mischief, Hot Springs.

General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.

Suicide attempts/threats, Dixon.

Disturbance, Dixon.

Disturbance, Saltese.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Child custody issues, Ronan.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

