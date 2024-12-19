Sheriff's Log

Independently owned since 1905
Ambulance: Plains, 6; Hot Springs, 5; T. Falls, 4; Dixon, 1; Lonepine, 1; Trout Creek, 1.
Monday, December 9
Assist other agency, T. Falls.
General animal call/complaint, Noxon.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Civil standby, T. Falls.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Other law violations, Hot Springs.
Person missing, T. Falls.
Suicide attempts/threats, Plains.
Tuesday, December 10
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.
Drugs/narcotics, T. Falls.
Protection order violation, Trout Creek.
Automated alarm call, T. Falls.
Wednesday, December 11
Other law violations, Dixon.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, Hot Springs.
General animal call/complaint.
Suspicious activity.
Nuisance complaints, Hot Springs.
Child welfare/abuse, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Plains.
Civil standby, T. Falls.
USFS campground check, Heron.
Threats, Heron.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Thursday, December 12
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Suspicious activity, Dixon.
Theft, Heron.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
USFS campground check, Heron.
Security check, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Hot Springs.
Protection order violation, T. Falls.
Livestock, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.
Friday, December 13
Automated alarm call, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Heron.
Burglary, Hot Springs.
Burglary, Hot Springs.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Theft, T. Falls.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Assist motorist/citizen.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Saturday, December 14
Fire, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Assist other agency, Hot Springs.
Theft, T. Falls.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, Trout Creek.
Request for welfare check, Heron.
Drugs/narcotics, Dixon.
General animal call/complaint, Plains.
Livestock, Hot Springs.
Business contact.
Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.
Sunday, December 15
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Hot Springs.
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.
Suicide attempts/threats, Dixon.
Disturbance, Dixon.
Disturbance, Saltese.
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Child custody issues, Ronan.
Disturbance, Trout Creek.
Reader Comments(0)