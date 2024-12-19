Stakeholders discuss natural resource priorities

Natural resource stakeholders gathered last week for a local working group meeting at the Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion. The group discussed the natural resource needs of the county and reviewed the long-range plan for natural resources.

The meeting was led by Dillon Martini with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and included representatives from local agencies such as the county, Green Mountain Conservation District, Eastern Sanders County Conservation District, DNRC and the Sanders County Collaborative.

Martini reviewed the current Targeted Implementation Plans (TIPS) for NRCS in the county. On the west end of Sanders County, a White Pine restoration project began in 2020 to enhance White Pine habitat with efforts including thinning, planting and pruning. That TIP has been extended to 2027, and Martini explained the area has been expanded to include Little Beaver Creek as well.

The Roots to Rivers TIP is designed to combat reed canarygrass. While primarily focusing on planting trees and shrubs in the Bull River area, that TIP area has also expanded to include the Pilgrim Creek Watershed, and the project will continue through 2027. Martini said Sarah Busmire and the Lower Clark Fork Watershed Group do a lot of the planting for the project. "That has been really successful. The partnership is critical," Martini stated. Busmire said LCFWG in 2023 planted 500 individually caged trees in Bull River and 150 in the Beaver Creek area. In 2024, an additional 300 trees were planted in Bull River, and she expects to have 450 trees to plant in 2025. "We're starting to see growth since the 2010 plantings," Busmire said. "It's been a great program with NRCS."

A Cover Crop TIP encourages planting of cover crops in Lake and Sanders County. Martini reported the project, which began in 2021, has planned or certified more than 3,600 acres and the NRCS encourages cover crop planting of at least four species.

The final current TIP is an Aspen restoration project in cooperation with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The project, within the boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation, includes thinning out conifers and planting aspens.

Emily Baker with ESCCD said the group's pollinator initiative has distributed free seeds to more than 200 landowners in two years. The group also has a cost share program that can help landowners with conservation projects. The program offers up to 50% reimbursement and up to $2,500 for projects. Applications for projects are due to ESCCD by March 1.

Morgan Owens with GMCD reported that she has been approved to attend a pollinator stewardship program in the spring. "This will take our pollinator program to the next level and help us create more good habitat," Morgan explained. She also reported on the noxious weed program in which they work with schools to manage noxious weeds and bring the community together to pull weeds. Another priority for Owens is working on farm to table initiatives with schools to help them grow their own foods. Owens also said she hopes to continue to help the community learn about the 310 law and the process for permits.

In discussing future plans, Martini said he gets ideas from talking with landowners, and got input from stakeholders at last Thursday's meeting. Partners expressed interest in a haystack fencing project to protect haystacks from ungulates. "It's a problem all over the county," Martini said. "I've heard from farmers and ranchers that there's a need throughout the county."

Meeting attendees also discussed water issues, both quantity and quality, as well as soil needs. Stakeholders agreed that education is important, and suggested partnering with realtors to offer brochures and other materials, or classes that help educate people who buy small acreage in the county on land and resource management. "We want to reach as much of the public as we can," Owens said.