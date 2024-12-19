Deborah J. Davis-Quitt died peacefully in her sleep on December 7, 2024, at her home in Superior Montana. Deborah, otherwise known as Deb or Debbie, was born on June 16, 1948, to Gardar (Gordan) and Margaret Dahl in Hood River, Oregon. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Quitt, sister-in law Margaret (Maggie) Dahl, son David Davis (Kelly Davis), daughter Darcy Boyd (Ernest Boyd), stepson David Quitt (Sara Quitt), stepdaughter Debra Meador (Bill Peters), granddaughters Nicole Davis, Mikaela Boyd, Donna Meador, Meredyth Quitt, Lila Quitt and Amanda Davis, grandsons, Bryan Boyd, Jordan Boyd, Dillon Davis, and Tylin Boyd, and two great-grandchildren, Tianna Tollefson and Geovonni Boyd. Deb was preceded in death by her father Gardar Dahl, mother Margaret Dahl, brother Gardar Dahl, Jr. and granddaughter Dallas Davis.

Deb moved with her family to Superior, Montana when she was in the 7th grade and lived in Montana for most of her life. She graduated from Superior High school in 1966. After graduation she married Stewart Davis of Newport, Washington and had two children, David and Darcy. After they later divorced, Deb moved back to Superior, went on to remarry to Francis Sullivan and they moved to Philipsburg. After that divorce, Deb moved to Missoula where she went to University Montana where she graduated with a degree in Journalism. Deb and her children moved to Superior where she became the Justice of the Peace for Mineral County and served for several years. She also worked as the manager and editor for the Mineral Independent, which she also did for several years. Some time after she married Kenneth (Ken) Quitt, the love of her life, on July 22, 2000, and they later moved to Seeley Lake where they resided for several years. Upon Ken's retirement Deb and he moved back to Superior where they remained.

Deb served the community of Superior, which she absolutely loved, in many capacities. She served on the Mineral County Historical Society, Fair Board, Hospital Board and later just enjoyed being home, writing books, sewing, and taking care of her home and garden. Deb was an avid writer and was best known for her book, Gumboot Gambler, Tales of the Cedar Creek Gold Rush. Additionally, a community favorite, from the Mineral Independent, was an article she authored called "50 years ago....".

Deb was a truly special person, who enjoyed her family, friends, and community. She will be truly missed, as she was truly loved.

A memorial service will be forthcoming and may be in the Spring when the raspberry bushes begin to bloom.

Any monetary donations, please send to the Mineral County Historical Society in Deb's name.