Plains lucky to have chief

Dear editor,

Praise is in order to Plains Mayor Joel Banham and the city council for their timely investigation and public clearing of Plains Police Chief Brian Josephson of any wrong doing. I worked with Brian Josephson for a number of years when I was in law enforcement and he was one of the most upright, honest and competent officers I have known. His commitment to the community and upholding the law in a fair and efficient manner has always been unwavering. Plains is very lucky to have Brian as its chief and I hope he is not deterred by this incident and remains chief until his retirement.

It is a sad fact that law enforcement officers are sometimes falsely accused by misguided citizens. The process for legitimate complaints is simple: make a written, signed complaint about what specific act the officer has done, including time, date, location, witnesses and any other evidence. If the complaining party cannot, or will not do this, then their "complaint" has no merit. To make unsubstantiated accusations in a public forum constitutes nothing less than harassment.

Rube Wrightsman, Hot Springs