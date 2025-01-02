Paradise Center welcomes public to winter open house

The Paradise Center had a plan to combat the winter blues and educate people about local history with an open house.

The center's volunteer staff held the open house to offer something for people to do who might otherwise just stay home at this time of the year, said Karen Thorson, the board secretary and one of a handful of guides for the open house Thursday and Friday.

"We like to be open for residents to bring their families and friends during the holidays. Some area residents haven't had time during the year to visit the center," said John Thorson, the center treasurer. He was also on hand to talk with visitors during the open house. He noted that some of the out-of-town visitors are originally from Plains and Paradise and attended Paradise School before it closed down in 2013 and were excited at the chance to return to their old school.

"This was really cool. I've never been here," said Janet Resch. She and her husband, Bob, were visiting friends in Paradise from Minnesota. She said they've been to Paradise on previous trips, but had never been to Paradise Center. She was especially pleased about the railroad display, where Dave Colyer, president of the Paradise Center, gave guests a history of the railroad in Paradise. Colyer and the Resch couple talked about the tie plant in Minnesota, where the Northern Pacific Railroad had a tie plant similar to the one that used to be at Paradise. Bob Resch said he had done work on a train display for the singer Neil Young.

"I enjoy talking about the displays and how we're showing how the town of Paradise looked in the steam engine era. I enjoy talking about the two railroad displays," said Colyer, who worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad at the tie plant in Paradise from 1974 to 1982, when it was destroyed by fire. He was also a Paradise School student from 1962 to 1970. Colyer occasionally let some of the visiting kids run the model train in the display. "They love running the train, blowing the whistle and ringing the bell," he said.

The Resch couple was among 25 visitors at the center on Friday, including someone from California, said Karen Thorson. On Thursday, there were more than 40 visitors, most from Sanders County, but there were also guests from Sandpoint and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Everett, Wash., and several returned on Friday.

Thorson said that several of the guests were visiting friends or relatives in Sanders County and most had not been to the Paradise Center, which has been in operation since 2016, three years after the school shut down. The Paradise Center is comprised of a community center, visitor center and an arts center and has a countless number of local artifacts, holds various classes throughout the year, and is the home of the Paradise Players, which puts on plays during the year. Kathleen Hubka, who heads the drama troupe, also served as a guide for the open house. The Paradise Players will perform "The Fallen Star," written and directed by Hubka, on March 1 and 2.

The railroad room and the Glacier Lake Missoula exhibit, located in the next room, are two of the biggest attractions of the center. Marilyn Sisler served as hostess during the open house by giving out refreshments made by Jackie Colyer. This was the third year the center held an open house during the winter holidays. It's a great place for out-of-state visitors visiting relatives and friends in the area, according to Thorson, who also said she received positive comments and many said they'd be back.

The center guides gave visitors background on the local area, talked about the exhibits and the upcoming classes and performances. Some area residents haven't had time during the year to visit the center. "The Paradise Center is a valuable, shared experience for all ages," she added. Thorson said that there were a lot of kids at Thursday's open house. "Just about all of the kids got to ring the school bell," she said. And each of them received a special "Certificate of Bell Ringing" to signify that the person successfully rang the "famous 1886 school bell." Each certificate was signed by John Thorson.

Karen Thorson said the open house went well and the Paradise Center will open for the season on May 23. The center had about 500 guests last year, which was up from the previous year. The center operates on fundraisers, donations and grants, along with several volunteers. They hope to have the partially completed roundhouse done this year.

Several events at the Paradise Center are scheduled for 2025. On Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. the center will feature a performance from a four-piece Missoula bluegrass band called Saint of Soldiers. The event will include a cowboy hat contest that will be judged on looks, the age of the hat, where the wearer got it, and why it's special to the wearer. Thorson said the winner will receive a $50 cash prize. "I want it to be a joyous event sharing information about their cowboy hats," said Thorson, who plans to wear a special purple hat and a purple wig.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m., Mark Johnson will give a presentation about Montana's historic Chinese communities, providing information about Chinese residents, which might be unknown to most local residents, said Thorson. On Feb. 9, the center will host a "Celebration of Northern Pacific Railways Great Big Baked Potato." Phillip Page will perform cowboy music and authentic storytelling on March 8. The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will give a performance on March 16, accompanied by a special appearance by members from the Montana Mavericks Square Dance Club.

"We have been very fortunate with local support from businesses and individuals, who value the historic building and the heritage associated with it," said Karen Thorson, "and with grant funding organizations that see the value of preservation, humanities, and the arts."