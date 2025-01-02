from The Paradise Center

Toby Susic,

Thompson Falls

Interviewed

by Gary Sanks

One of our students in the Spotlight this month is Toby Susic, an eighth grader at Thompson Falls Junior High School. Interviewing this talented young man was an absolute pleasure.

Susic's talents span across several artistic disciplines. He sings in the school choir, plays the trombone in the band, and recently took on a role in the community musical The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Also, last year he was the emcee for the school's talent show, where he introduced acts and shared a few jokes along the way. Reflecting on the experience, Toby said, "My heart was beating fast, but at the same time it felt good-especially when they laughed at my joke."

Acting seems to hold a special place in Susic's heart. He first discovered his love for acting through Missoula Children's Theatre productions, which visits Thompson Falls and gives students the opportunity to audition, rehearse, and perform a play within just four days. Toby has participated in four MCT productions.

His favorite acting experience so far has been portraying Ralph in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. "I loved being Ralph!" he shared enthusiastically. The production included four performances, one of which was a rehearsal at the Paradise Center attended by an appreciative audience, including myself.

When asked what advice he would give to other students interested in the arts, Toby said, "Go for it. It's all about the experience." As for his own future, he expressed excitement about continuing his artistic journey. "I 100% will! I'm a musical guy; I always have a song in my head." We look forward to seeing where his creativity and dedication take him next!

"Spotlight on the Arts" by The Paradise Center honors and encourages students in the arts by highlighting their talent and acknowledging the support they receive through their schools and teachers.