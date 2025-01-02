Tamra, Mitzi hold on to Pinochle marathon lead

The Thompson Falls Woman's Club Pinochle marathon players are halfway through the season, and Trama Shear and Mitzi Hart are keeping a close lead with 23,250 overall points. In second place is Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher with 23,120 points. Mills and Mosher had the high score of 7,600 for December play. Third place overall is Pati Coe and Wendy Kelley with 21,060.

Other December scores included Kelley and Ron Beaty, 7,480; Coe and Kelley, 7,160; Kay Rasor and Joyce Hilt, 6,630; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 4,930; Sarah Dramstad and Marilyn Saunders, 4,880; Jim Krogman and Alan Renard, 4,460; Shear and Hart, 4,240; Alan and Lorri Renard, 4,150; Pat Ingraham and Gressang, 4,130; Kelley and Jim Hurst, 4,040; Sarah Dramstad and Elizabeth Haagenson, 3,690; Coe and Gressang, 3,640; Hurst and Mosher, 3,580; Mikki Jackson and Maureen Kolodziej, 3,220; Mills and Hurst, 3,000.