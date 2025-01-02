TC archery receives grant

The Trout Creek School Archery Program is poised for an exciting chapter, thanks to the support of Whitepine Grange and the grant from Pfizer. This initiative aims to uplift youth in underserved rural areas by providing opportunities for personal growth, community engagement, and active lifestyles.

The Archery Program has grown significantly since its launch three years ago, now encompassing 26 students aged 10 to 18 from Trout Creek School and nearby communities like Noxon and Thompson Falls. This year, the team brought home the first-place trophy for the third year in a row. With the support of Whitepine Grange, the team is now even better equipped to reach higher milestones - traveling to prestigious out-of-state competitions, improving training access, and expanding shared equipment for members.

Beckie Doyle, who, along with her husband Jerry, leads the archery program, expressed deep gratitude for the community’s support: “We are overwhelmed by the backing we’ve received. This grant opens up new opportunities for our young archers, inspiring them to aim higher, not just in sport but in life.”

The impact of the program extends beyond physical skills, teaching participants self-discipline, mental focus, and lifelong resilience. Archery has also become a meaningful way for young people to connect with peers and reduce screen time. J.J. Boyer, 11, has been in the program for just two years and won the National Archery in Schools Program state championship for Montana last year. "Archery has really taught me how to focus and concentrate," says Boyer, "and that's helped me with my other studies."

Community members can look forward to upcoming tournaments and events where the young Trout Creek archers will showcase their dedication and skill in regional, state and even national championships coming in 2025.

This support is part of the Rural Life Initiative, developed by the Grange with support from Pfizer, and piloted in seven states this year. The initiative reflects the values of rural communities - fostering youth development, promoting health, and supporting programs that strengthen community ties. The archery program exemplifies these principles in action.