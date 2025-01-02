Lifelong mechanic opens shop in Thompson Falls

A new automotive repair business in Thompson Falls opened in November with a passion for fixing vehicles and helping veterans.

Josh and Miranda Helgert operate American Classics Garage at 360 Mount Silcox Drive in Thompson Falls. The business is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays by appointment.

Josh said that his love of vehicles and fixing them started when he was 8 years old. "My first vehicle was a 1949 Willys Jeep pickup," he said. "I bought it when I was 8 and put a new engine in it when I was 9. I've been a mechanic my whole life and have driven truck my whole life, working on the trucks as well." He said he is self-taught and has been working on vehicles ever since.

Miranda noted that despite the American Classics Garage name, they service old vehicles, new vehicles, and everything in between. Josh's prized vehicle is a 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang, which they drove in the Christmas on Main Street parade earlier this month. Though he loves the classics, he enjoys working on a variety of vehicles.

"I love getting in there and figuring out problems and being able to fix it and see it go down the road," Josh said. "If I'm not working I'm bored."

The couple moved to Thompson Falls from Eureka earlier this year. Miranda said they visited family here and fell in love with the area. "Josh has always been a mechanic on the side. We had a five-year plan to move here and it turned into a three-month plan when we found a place with a shop," she said.

Miranda loves red, white and blue and the couple wants to help veterans as well. The business offers a 30% discount on labor for veterans and first responders. She said they both have been involved in search and rescue and fire departments in the past, and plan on getting involved with the organizations in Sanders County.

The Helgerts said they are very supportive of veterans, having grandparents, Josh's dad and several close friends who are veterans. They have also started a nonprofit organization called Veterans on the Road. The organization will raise money to pay for tires and vehicle repairs for veterans. "We want to keep them on the road for their appointments and help them keep their independence," Miranda stated. Veterans on the Road will be sponsoring a car show at the Wild Coyote Saloon on June 29, with all proceeds going to the organization. Josh said he has already helped one veteran with tires and mechanical issues to keep him on the road. Miranda said they will be looking for volunteers to help with the car show, and they will have vendor spaces at the event as well. "Everything will go to supporting veterans," she said.

American Classics Garage offers tires, oil changes, brakes, auto repair, and tires for ATVs and side by sides. They also offer oil change punch cards where patrons can buy four and get labor on the fifth free, or they can donate the free oil change to a veteran.

For more information, visit American Classics Garage on Facebook or call (406) 609-1918.