James Martin Borden was born on September 9, 1942, in Pierre South Dakota to Clinton and Nellie Borden. While under the care of hospice, he peacefully passed away in his sleep surrounded by family on December 10, 2024.

James joined and served in the Marines in 1960. On March 6 of 1965, James married Irene Brown in his hometown of Pierre, South Dakota. After moving to Montana in 1976, James worked for Floyd Brotherton on his farm in Thompson Falls. He spent 18.5 years working for the Crown Pacific Inland lumber mill until they closed. James got his GED in 1983 and went on to further his education at the U of M College of Technology in Missoula, graduating with his degree in diesel mechanics in 1997. Throughout his life, James loved to spend time hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying the outdoors with his family. He touched the hearts of everyone that he met and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

James was preceded in death by his parents Clinton H. and Nellie A. Borden, brother Ronald Borden, brother Ed Borden, sister Dona King, and sister Nyla Borden. He is survived by his wife Irene Borden, his daughter Shelly and her husband Jerry Bradley, his grandchildren Thomas Elder, Leigha Elder and her partner Dave Duval, and Kayla Clawson and her fiancé Sean Langworthy, his special son since 1994 Bryon Langworthy and wife Cindy, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. James is also survived by his caregiver Amy McGann who took special care of him until his passing.

A celebration of life will take place in 2025; the details are yet to be determined.