Sarah Bell Ball of Thompson Falls was born on June 24, 1982, in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Glenna and Dennis Ball. She passed away December 21, 2024.

Sarah spent the majority of her childhood in Mount Vernon. She was a child who sparkled from the inside out. Sarah's love for thrift stores started when she was a little girl. Her mom and sister would take her to thrift stores where she would pick out gowns and high heels. She would wear them all the time inside and outside. Her talents were many ranging from ballet, dance and theater to playing volleyball, basketball, and snowboarding with her sister.

She was always a girly girl, but Sarah had a tom boy backing. She could split wood, helped her dad build their house up Prospect Creek, and loved to hunt, hike and camp.

Sarah would visit her father in Montana and eventually she and Glenna moved to Thompson Falls in 2010 to be with Dennis and help him. Sarah loved the small-town life and country living, being in nature and being part of a community. Montana spoke to her independence. Sarah was a strong, capable woman who found beauty in almost everything. She was beautiful and sparkly and her personality was infectious.

Sarah was very gifted and found a talent in everything. She worked as everything from a massage therapist to a landscaper. She quickly became a local in Thompson Falls and worked at several businesses in the area, from River's Bend Golf Course and Briney Sea Delicaseas to The Ledger and the Riverfront Motel. She took pride in everything she did and was always willing to learn a new skill. She was very creative, making wreaths and swags each holiday for friends and family. She entered her creations in the Sanders County Fair, where she helped in the floriculture barn and was the superintendent the last four years. She grew amazing flowers and vegetables, entering them in the fair each year.

She found her calling as the bar manager at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge. She loved the people, who became like an extended family to her. She was the first to step up when someone was in need, cleaning houses, finding medical equipment for members or strangers, and organizing fundraisers.

Sarah loved a good party and was always excited to plan events. She was the first one to step in and help those in need. Her friends meant everything to her and she made everyone feel special. She had a passion for people and making them smile. She loved a reason to dress up, and had closets full of shoes and fancy clothes from which she would pull the perfect outfit for every occasion.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father Dennis; and grandparents George and Bell Ball. She is survived by her mother Glenna Ball of Thompson Falls; sister Sandy and husband Steve Kolb of Seattle; brothers Shaun Ball of Mount Vernon, and Jeff Ball of Missoula; and a community of friends who were more than family to her.

A celebration of life will be planned in May at the Elks Lodge where all who loved and knew Sarah can celebrate and share memories. Sarah was a kind, loving person. She would want those who knew her to continue to spread love and kindness.