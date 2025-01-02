Don't tax the right to live here

Jim Elliott has just noticed what we who left California 20 years had already experienced: what they affectionately, in their socialist wisdom, the "view shed" not yet "taxed", but taxing to anyone who chose to build a home on lawfully purchased land near some weanies who could not stand to lose what they thought was their - and only their - right to enjoy an unencumbered view of some pre-human-existing "shed". What can we expect now - now that Jim Elliott has decided to advertise for yet another TAX on our rights to live in Montana?

Sincerely, and respectfully asking a serious question,

Jim Greaves, Thompson Falls