Hawks relive glory days in Keg Bowl

It was a rainy day for the 44th annual Keg Bowl this year with 22 players battling it out under thick rain clouds while spectators stayed warm by the barrels of fire. The Keg Bowl raises money for the junior high football program.

Split into two teams, the Young Guns and the Silver Bullets generations of Blue Hawks hit the field for some friendly flag football action.

The Silver Bullets started off the game with the ball but a swift interception landed the ball in the hands of Kade Pardee on the blue Young Guns team. Using that interception the team was able to quickly score a touchdown to take the lead. While the Silver Bullets tried to answer with their own touchdown they weren’t able to find the endzone before the end of the first quarter.

Coming back from the quarter the Young Guns quickly gained another touchdown to further their lead, but the Silver Bullets were able to find themselves in the end zone for their first touchdown. The Young Guns were able to find Derek Andersen for another touchdown before the half.

The Silver Bullets came out on fire and were able to get another touchdown, but it was quickly answered with a Young Guns touchdown. The teams would fight for yards but the Young Guns had a good lead over the Silver Bullets.

The final quarter proved to be the toughest with both teams going touchdown for touchdown. The Silver Bullets found their groove but it wouldn’t be enough as the younger generation took the 39-28 win.

“We had a pretty good turnout both with players and spectators. I think with it being warmer than last year more people wanted to come out,” said Doug Willhite the organizer of the Keg Bowl. “It’s fun getting together and having them play another game, it's like a mini reunion.”

The most valuable players were noted as Kade Pardee and Elijah Ratliff, other players included Lucas Andersen, Mike Allen, Caleb LeForce, Dom Holt, Carson Alexander, Trevor Harris, Roman Sparks, Trey Fisher, Cody Garrison, Max Hannum, Avery Bonnes, Derek Andersen, Brandon Zimmerman, Nick Tessier, Beano Fisher and Nate Wilhite.