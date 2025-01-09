Runners start new year with annual race

A group of locals and visitors started off 2025 with a little run around the neighborhood. The annual New Year's Day fun run was held last Wednesday in Thompson Falls, with the start and finish line at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge.

It was technically the second run of 2025 for organizer Sarah Naegeli, who along with her son Logan and his wife Denise, ran Main Street in Thompson Falls at midnight. "We've been doing that for five or six years," Naegeli said. "Sometimes we have cross country kids and other friends join us." Naegeli said it was pretty quiet on Main Street for their midnight run from Wild Goose Landing Park to the post office and back.

About two dozen people competed in the New Year's Day fun run, with a 2K and 5K option. Cindy Moore of Plains was first to cross the finish line in the 2K run. "It gets me up and out of bed," said Moore, who didn't stay up until midnight. She said her goal for 2025 is "to make it full of adventure."

Thompson Falls High School alum Cael Thilmony was the first to finish the 5K race. Thilmony is a freshman at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota and is a member of the track and cross country teams. Shortly after him was another Thompson Falls alumni, Logan Naegeli. The first female in the 5K race was Brigitte Giegling of Thompson Falls. After finishing the race, she took off for an additional run with Thompson Falls teacher Sierra Lilly.

Instead of t-shirts this year, participants were given gift certificates to local businesses for the run, which is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Running Club. Ed Bickley of Calgary competed in the run, and as he crossed the finish line gave his gift certificate to a local.