Gerald Allen Matthew

Gerald (Jerry) Allen Matthew, 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 31, 2024. Jerry was born May 23, 1949 in Kellogg, Idaho, to Louis M. Matthew and Romaine Hagen.

He is preceded in death by children Dustin and April and brother Curtis.

He is survived by domestic partner Sheri Carroll; children Hank, Max, Robert and Ashley; grandchildren Mary Ann, Michel, Max, Lina Marie and Carlos; brothers Larry, James, Kim, Kirby and Gary; sisters Phyllis and Lucinda; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Plains is handling the cremation.