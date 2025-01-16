Fair seeks new derby contractor

The Sanders County Fair Commission held their first meeting of the new year last Wednesday and selected a company to conduct the annual demolition derby, but subsequently the owner backed out, potentially leaving this year's fair without a demo derby.

Tim Denson, owner of FOS Promotions and a former Thompson Falls resident, posted on Facebook last Thursday after the Wednesday meeting that he decided not to participate in the county fair's demolition derby. "As much as we have loved putting on the Carnage on the Clark Fork, we have decided that we will not be promoting a derby in Plains this year," he said in his post.

Denson has conducted the derby for the last two years and has substantially raised the number of car entries. He and Rick Sanders, a Thompson Falls resident and a veteran derby driver, put in proposals to run the derby. Randy Woods, the fair board president, read aloud both proposals, even though Sanders, who was among the four people in attendance at the meeting, withdrew his proposal after Commissioner Johnny Holland, also present, said Sanders had been appointed to replace Ted Forkum on the fair commission. The term of Forkum, a Heron resident who had been appointed in 2021, ended and he chose not to apply for another term. Brienne Champneys of Plains also applied for the board position.

Board member Brian Crain asked about a possible conflict of interest, now that Sanders would be a board member. Sanders decided that he would have more say as a board member and withdrew his derby proposal. However, Denson said that when he found out Sanders was on the board, he made the decision to withdraw his derby proposal.

The fair commission held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the derby matter and to go over the bylaws with regard to board positions. Kristy Sheehan, the fair manager, began looking into demo derby replacements this week.

Sanders had been trying to get the chance to run the demolition derby for several years and he helped the Plains Lions Club when they ran the event. He had also applied for a fair board position five times. Even with the news that Denson withdrew his derby proposal, Sanders said he felt he could do more good on the fair commission. He said he feels that he can make a bigger difference being on the board and that the fair needs to take back the derby and do it themselves.

Regardless of who gets the job, the contract will call for a more thorough job of cleaning debris from the arena, where other events are held during the year. Woods said that it needs to be done the day after the derby in the daylight hours. Board member Jolene Burke said the arena after the derby last year looked like a "land mine." Burke and volunteers, including Sheehan and Sanders, spent hours earlier in the year sifting through the arena dirt and found numerous pieces of vehicle pieces. Burke is concerned that pieces of metal would be harmful to horses and riders during equine events that take place in the same arena.

Members agreed to hold off on voting for a new board vice president until the next meeting so they could check the terms of the remaining members. Crain's present three-year term was up, but the Sanders County commissioners voted to reappoint him last Wednesday, the same time Sanders was appointed.

During the hour-long fair board meeting, Juli Thurston, the 4-H representative, said they received a $4,000 grant from AgWest to repair the swine barn. She also noted that the county came up with funds that could be used for repairs to the horse barn. Sheehan reported they will be doing some work on the pavilion, paid for by a $50,000 T-Mobile grant. She said they might be removing old paneling, installing new sheet rock, new window screens, painting, replacing outside trimming, and possibly updating the restrooms.

Sheehan said they're planning to have a concert again at this year's fair. It would be a band if done on a Wednesday night, like last year. She added that instead they might have a smaller performance after the Saturday night rodeo by singer songwriter Jacquie Roar, who was a contestant on "The Voice." The board discussed adding a break away event in the rodeo. Commissioner Johnny Holland suggested having a bull riding event with local riders.