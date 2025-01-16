FS seeks comment on road access project

The Forest Service invites the public to provide feedback on the Eddy Creek Road Access Project on the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District. The project proposes to issue a special use permit to a private landowner of a 196-acre inholding to maintain and have unlimited motorized access to their property via Forest Road 7579-1. This project is located approximately 11 miles northwest of Plains, MT, in the Eddy Creek drainage.

The private inholding previously belonged to State Mining Company, who was granted a permit to build, use, and maintain the road in 1949. The road was used for decades for mining purposes and to haul timber. In the winter of 1996-97, heavy snow and spring rain caused unusually heavy runoff resulting in erosion in several areas. Following this event, the road was never brought up to Forest Service standards and the State Mining Company eventually decided the upkeep was not feasible. Eventually the property was sold, and the road access permit was terminated. The property changed ownership multiple times until it was purchased by the current owner, who wishes to use the road to access the property for private and potentially commercial activities.

The current condition of the road requires improvement to support the level of use proposed by the landowner and mitigate the impacts of such use on natural resources. There are three water crossings that require improvement and/or the installation of structures to mitigate the impacts of unlimited vehicle traffic on aquatic ecosystems and organisms, including westslope cutthroat trout. The Forest Service may require the road to be brought up to state best management practice standards to be used for commercial activities. The landowner has requested permission to continuously perform light maintenance to keep the road passable, namely removing fallen trees and rock as necessary.

Use of this road would continue to be limited to those authorized to use it under the special use permit – it would not be open to the public. All costs associated with the improvements and maintenance of the road are the responsibility of the special use permit holder with oversight by the Forest Service.

The public is invited to participate in the scoping period. Your comments specific to this project and how it may impact locations and resources are especially helpful in identifying potential issues.

Comments may be sent electronically by clicking the “Comment/Object on Project” under the Get Connected heading found here https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/lolo/?project=67288

Post mail and/or hand deliver by January 23, 2025, to:

ATTN: Curtis Rintz

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District

PO Box 429

Plains, MT 59859

Communications from the public regarding this project, including commenters' names and contact information, will become part of the public record.

For more information or questions concerning the project, please contact the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District at 406-826-3821 or email [email protected].