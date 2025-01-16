Justice Court

Independently owned since 1905
Montana Highway Patrol
Robert Andrade, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $675; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $275; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, $75; careless driving, $75.
Jessica Blake, 48, day speeding, $20.
Clayton Mathers, 64, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kathryn Osiggins, 75, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brandon Haley, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Elliott Parker, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Victoria Pechacek, 24, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
April Hurst, 48, careless driving, $85.
Sophia Garrubbo, 25, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Audra Cobb, 36, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Charles Ferguson, 74, violation in a construction zone, $105.
Julio Ajxohip, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
William Bjorklund, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Michael Brinson, 78, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
James Peterson, operating without liability insurance in effect, $85.
