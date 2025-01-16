Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Oct. traffic stop

Appearing for an initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, Joseph Edward Hudson entered not guilty pleas to two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended or revoked, 4th or subsequent offense. A jury trial was set for June 9.

On October 12, 2024, Deputy Craig McCarthy initiated a traffic stop and the driver, identified as Hudson, whose driver’s license was suspended. Recrods showed Hudson has at least five prior citations for driving while suspended, and he was taken into custody.

Deputy McCarthy returned to the truck, which had the driver’s door open, and discovered a see-through plastic container with a plastic baggie inside that appeared to contain a crystal-like substance. Upon informing Hudson that the truck was going to be towed, Hudson informed Deputy McCarthy the substance was methamphetamine. Hudson has multiple prior convictions for drug possession dating back to 1987 and has numerous other felony convictions. A search warrant was obtained and found the plastic container to hold one baggie containing a large amount of a crystal-like substance, which tests later confirmed was 44 grams of methamphetamine, as well as three empty “dime bag” sized baggies.

Sandra Deanne Burland entered not guilty pleas to a felony count of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault during her initial appearance. Judge Owen set this matter for a jury trial on June 9. Burland’s attorney, Robert Long, requested an own recognizance release for his client. County Attorney, Jania Hatfield, objected to an OR release, instead proposing a reduction in bond. Judge Owen granted Long’s request, instating the standard release conditions, along with the requirement that Burland live at her home in Lonepine and not contact the alleged victims.

On November 14, 2024, according to the filed affidavit, Deputy Pat Barber responded to a report of a possible partner/family member assault incident near Hot Springs. Upon arriving on scene, Deputy Barber interviewed two alleged victims, a male and a female. The male told Deputy Barber that Burland and the female victim were arguing and that Burland then stomped on the male's head. The female victim then alleged that Burland pointed a handgun at her, threatening to use it if the female victim didn’t get the house cleaned up and return Burland’s items to her. Deputy Barber took Burland into custody and transported her to the Sanders County Jail.

Making his initial appearance on two separate cases, Bo Don Hage pleaded not guilty to a number of charges. In case DC 24-49, he pleaded not guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two misdemeanor counts of assault - reasonable apprehension and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third offense. In DC 24-53, Hage pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fouth or subsequent offense, and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, failure to carry/display registration, failure to carry/exhibit proof of insurance, 1st offense, and driving while suspended or revoked. Judge Owen set both matters for a jury trial on June 9.

In DC 24-49, as alleged in the affidavit, on November 14, 2024, Deputy Caleb Adkins was advised of a report of methamphetamine being taken out of Hage's room. Deputy Adkins responded to the home, where the reporting party alleged that she had found a pill bottle containing a white, crystal-like substance in her son’s room. The substance in the pill bottle tested positive for methamphetamine, Adkins and secured the bottle in an evidence bag. Deputy Adkins, after leaving the residence, observed a truck known to below to Hage driving over the yellow line and having expired plates. Deputy Adkins initiated a stop, abd the truck sped up and continued driving for about a mile and a half, before the driver waved his hand out the window and pulled over. Deputy Adkins identified the driver as Hage. Plains Police Officer Rick Nickolaus arrived on scene to assist.

After being informed of his rights, Hage had initially denied the meth in the pill bottle was his, and then went back and forth about whether he put the meth in the bottle and whether he had used meth the day prior. The standard field sobriety tests and his driving behavior indicated impairment, so a search warrant was obtained to draw Hage’s blood. After the blood was drawn, Hage started demanding to view the warrant, which was on the computer in Deputy Adkins’ patrol vehicle. Hage, raising his voice and lunged at the nurse. Officer Nickolaus pushed Hage away from the nurse. A struggle ensued, with Hage attempting to go toward the nurse again, ending with both officers securing Hage’s arms and returning him to the patrol vehicle. Hage was then shown the warrant and transported to the Sanders County Jail.

For DC 24-53, per the charging documents, on November 22, 2024, Deputy Devin Wegener was patrolling between Thompson Falls and Plains when he observed a truck around mile marker 70, heading eastbound, crossing the centerline. Turning to follow, Deputy Wegener initiated a stop. The driver,identified as Hage, couldn’t provide his proof of insurance, registration, or driver’s license. Hage told Deputy Wegener that he had been recently ticketed for DUI and had been issued a temporary driver’s license as he refused to test, but he didn’t have it with him and it was expiring that day. While talking with Hage, Deputy Wegener observed Hage speaking with slurred speech and speaking incoherently. Hage claimed he was tired and that’s why he was swerving all over the road. The standard field sobriety tests indicated impairment, a preliminary breath test came back at 0, and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, which was completed at Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Cody Allan Allestad appeared before the court to enter a change of plea, based on a plea agreement between the parties. Allestad pled guilty to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment. Judge Owen set sentencing in this matter for February 25.